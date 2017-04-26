iss Malawi 2017 to walk away with Nissan Tiida as preps heat up

All is set as preparations to warm up the stage for the 2017 Miss Malawi grand finale scheduled for this Friday 28th April at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe are at an advanced stage.

According to Publicist of the Organizing Committee Tereza Ndanga the winner will walk away with a grand prize of a Nissan Tiida valued at K5 Million which she will use during her one-year tenure.

Ndanga disclosed during a media briefing on Monday that the First Lady Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika will be the Guest of Honour at the event where 14 contestants who are currently in camp will parade in office, traditional, evening and swim wear.

Among other activities, the girls will on Wednesday participate in a clean-up exercise at Bwaila Hospital with Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust officials and will later on be treated to a dinner hosted by Dr.Mutharika .

She said the girls are being drilled on catwalk, confidence levels and public speaking skills in readiness for the finals.

She hinted that this time around the judges will be assessing not only beauty in the Miss Malawi winner but also a package which is all encompassing.

“We are trying to look at people who can relate with other people and who can make an impact in other people’s lives so it’s not only about beauty.”

“We think that it’s a combination of beauty, hospitality and another factor that we are considering is creativity and the impact that one would make,” stressed Ndanga.

She explained that the contestants are coming from across the country with 3 from the North 5 Centre and 6 from the South.

The pageant is themed: Around the problem of overpopulation and identifying solutions around it.

The Miss Malawi Publicist expressed confidence that they will sustain the contest for the 3-year period they have signed for, with possibilities of a renewal as the organizing team is determined and passionate about raising the country’s profile.

She hailed the contributions from various partners who have come on board to beef up their efforts.

“We’re confident that with the joint venture between Zodiak and Nation Publications Limited we’re able to pull together resources to run this. But with partners it makes it even much much better,” beamed Ndanga.

Some of the judges of the Miss Malawi beauty pageant are Wilkins Mijiga, Blandina Khondowe, Margaret Kubwalo Chaika and Tadala Chihana.