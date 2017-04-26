FAM Directs Use of Stadia For New Season

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) kindly wishes to inform the general public of the stadiums certified for use in the 2017 football season. The certification has been undertaken through the FAM Club Licensing System following inspections that FAM and Super League of Malawi ( Sulom) jointly did in March and April 2017. Out of 14 stadia visited, FAM certifies 12 stadia as follows;

NO. REGION STADIUM

1 North Mzuzu

2 Centre Chitowe

3 Centre Nankhaka

4 Centre Silver

5 Centre Civo

6 Centre Dedza

7 Centre Bingu National

8 South Balaka

9 South Zomba

10 South Chilomoni

11 South Mulanje

12 South Kalulu

FAM has made the following recommendations:

A proper follow-up be done on Karonga stadium to ascertain its availability and readiness for use in the 2017 season

Mzuzu stadium to seriously work on the pitch and fan welfare facilities

Nankhaka stadium to work on fan welfare facilities

Chitowe stadium to construct additional toilets for the fan

Silver stadium to seriously work on its pitch

Civo to work on the pitch

Dedza stadium to seriously work on fan welfare facilities

Balaka stadium to seriously work on fan sanitary facilities

Zomba ground to work on additional fan sanitary facilities

Mulanje stadium – to work on clearing stones within the premises of the stadium and work on access road and additional car parking

Chilomoni stadium – to work on fan sanitary facilities, perimeter fence and panels of the boundary fence

Signed by

ALFRED GUNDA

GENERAL SECRETARY