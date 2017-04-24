First national ID mass registration commences in June

National Registration Bureau (NRB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security will from June to December 2017 be undertaking the first mass registration of Malawian citizens for issuance of national identity cards (ID).

In a public statement, government says the mass registration is an opportunity for every Malawian to have their own national ID card.

It says the national ID cards will be issued to all Malawian citizens aged 16 years and above and is urging all those below the age of 16, to be accompanied by parents or guardians.

“The national ID card will make it possible for the ID card holder to show their eligibility for multiple purposes. For example, it can be used to access free primary education, social services such as health care and to meet financial requirements such as getting a loan,” reads the statement in part.

The statement says that the mass registration will be carried out through a phased approach which will start with phase 1 and 2 covering districts in the Central Region, phases 3 and 4 covering all districts in the Southern Region while phase 5 will cover all districts in the Northern Region.

It further says up to 2000 registration teams will be deployed to register Malawian citizens in registration centres throughout the country.

Most registration centres for the national ID’s will be the same locations that were used by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the registration of voters.

The mass registration project is led by Malawi Government with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The government of Malawi is contributing 40 per cent of the project cost while the Department for International Development, European Union, Irish Aid, the Government of Norway, the United States Agency for International Development and UNDP are funding 60 percent of the project cost.