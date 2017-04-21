Nerve Breaking Ties in Airtel Top 8, winner to get K15million

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers have been drawn against Silver Strikers and Azam Tigers respectively in the inaugural 2017 Airtel Top 8 quarter-finals.

The highly anticipated draw took place at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre lately.

The draw, which was witnessed by Airtel Malawi top officials, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials, journalists and representatives from teams, saw the Central Bankers being drawn against the people’s team, with Wanderers picking Tigers FC.

In other quarterfinal draws, Mafco FC was drawn against fellow Malawi Defence Force side Moyale Barracks while last year’s TNM Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks were drawn against fellow Lilongwe side Blue Eagles.

The quarter finals will kickoff on the weekend of 13th May-14th May 2016. The winner will take home K15 million.

The matches will be played both at home and on away basis. The semi-final draw will be conducted soon after the completion of quarter-final matches.