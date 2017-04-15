DPP growing stronger – Jeffrey

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party DPP has expressed optimism of attaining a landslide victory in any political election including that of the 2019 tripartite elections.

The party’s Secretary General Grizeder Jeffrey made the assurance during a developmental meeting at Chankholombe in Karonga South Constituency.

During the meeting the DPP Secretary General was not surprised to note a large number of supporters behind the party.

“I am impressed with the reception but we will continue selling the party until every Jim and Jack is in our fold, we are happy to see that people have realised that the DPP is here for serious business and that is to improve livelihood of the nation,” said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey further said that the party has lined up a number of transformative plans under the transformative leadership of President Professor Peter Mutharika ranging from social, economical, infrastructure among others.

“We are considering all aspects of human kind; the government is widening skill based developments through construction of community technical colleges, constructing roads, enhancing health service delivery, talk of education, food security and most importantly it is rebuilding its economy,” she said.

Jeffrey then urged people in the country to support government saying time to act to the contrary is far gone.

Speaking at the same function, DPP Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga said Malawians have a lot to be proud of in the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

“Our President and leader does not discriminate anybody on the basis of someone’s looks, place of origin, ethnic background or region when promoting people to leadership positions; when sharing development projects or when organising events, he looks at Malawi and its people as one,” said Sanga.

“But, to cement our oneness let’s work together with our President and the party as the President fulfills his plans as manifested during the 2014 elections.

Meanwhile, the people in the area through local leaders hailed the DPP leadership for inciting numerous development projects in the area citing the rehabilitation of Hara Irrigation Scheme which is a recipe for good agricultural produce and rehabilitation of roads which has eased mobility in the area among others.