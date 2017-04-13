APM appoints New ESCOM Board of Directors

State President of the Republic of MalawiProfessor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed board of directors for the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

The Chairperson for the board is Dr. Perks Ligoya, members for ESCOM board are Professor Grant Kululanga, Mr Chikumbutso Mkwamba, Mr. Chikumbutso Kalilombe, Pastor Tony Nyirenda, Mr. Shrieesh Betgrin, Ms. Victoria Mponela, The Chief Director of Energy in the Ministry of Energy, Natural Resources and Mining ex-officio, The Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development ex-officio and the Chief Economist in the Department of Statutory Corporations ex-officio by invitation.

According to a statement released by the Chief Secretary to government says the appointment is with effect from the 1st of April, 2017.

The statement further states that Dr Perks Ligoya who has been appointed ESCOM board Chairperson therefore ceases to be the Chairperson for the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund MEDEF with immediate effect.