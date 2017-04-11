MBS to start Implementing Ban of Liquor in Plastic Bottles and Sachets

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) says it is set to start implementing the ban on spirituous liquor packed in plastic bottles and sachets, it has been learnt.

According to MBS Director General Davlin Chokazinga, the move follows the January 4th High Court ruling in favour of the Bureau that that manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of liquor in sachets and plastic bottles is illegal in Malawi.

The MBS banned packing of spirits in sachets and plastic bottles in July 2010. Following the ban, some of the manufacturers of spirituous liquor and producers of plastic bottles obtained court injunctions that restricted the MBS to implement the ban.

“The MBS therefore wishes to inform the general public and all manufacturers of spirituous liquor that it will implement the ban following the ruling. The general public and all manufacturers of spirituous liquor are hereby advised to immediately comply with the MBS Act Cap 51:02 as stipulated in MS 210 (1990): Spirits-Specification which stipulates that spirits shall be packed in clean glass bottles. In this regard the MBS is expecting compliance by liquor manufacturers as a sign that they are law abiding corporate citizens of this country.

“In view of the foregoing, the MBS is advising the general public that it will intensify its market surveillance activities throughout the country where the liquor packed in plastic bottles will be confiscated and producers including vendors or shops will be penalized for producing or selling non-conforming liquor,” said Chokazinga.

In addition, the Bureau also advised all manufacturers that are not registered and approved by the MBS to do so as all products that are not registered and approved by it will not be allowed on the Malawi market.

“The Malawi Bureau of Standards is expecting total compliance with the ban of spirituous liquor packed in plastic bottles and, in conjunction with other law enforcing agencies, will take appropriate action in accordance with the law including confiscation of products non-compliant with MS 210,” explained Chokazinga.

MBS is a statutory organisation established in 1972 by an Act of Parliament, Cap 51:02 (revised as Act No. 14 of 2012), with a mandate to promote metrology, standardization and quality assurance of commodities and of the manufacture, production, processing or treatment thereof; and further to provide for matters incidental to, or connected with standardization.mbc