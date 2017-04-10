We Were Complacent, Wanderers Team Manager Confesses after Heavy Defeat

Having won a number of games in a row, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers came to their knees as they suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of MAFCO in a well attended build up match which was played at the Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The Nomads were 2-0 down in the first half and the Salima based side inflicted a hammer blow in the second half to make it 3-0.

The Nomads tried all but in vain to come back into the game and 3-0 it ended in favour of MAFCO.

Speaking to a team of journalists after the game, Be Forward Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira conceded defeat.

“We did not play according to instructions. You see we have won a string of games and may be we thought we are there towards the new season.

“This defeat has served as a lesson and we are going back to the drawing board to see where we got it wrong and rectify our mistakes.

“I appeal to all our fans to keep their cool because they are yet to see the best from the boys come the new season,” Madeira said.

Be Forward Wanderers boast to have the cream of players that include new catch Yamikani Chester.

Meanwhile, hardworking forward Peter Wadabwa who missed the MAFCO match has told Maravi Express that he is now feeling much better and that he is very likely going to spring back into action in due course.

“I am feeling much better now and the doctors are doing quite a very good job. I think I will bounce back into action in due course,” said Wadabwa.

