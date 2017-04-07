FAM Sub-Committee Finally Comes Out with a Decision Over Bus Ipite Bonanza

DECISION OF THE FAM COMPETITIONS SUB-COMMITTEE ON THE INCIDENTS DURING THE LUSO TV BUS IPITE BONANZA BETWEEN NMC BIG BULLETS AND BEFOWARD WANDERERS AT BINGU NATIONAL STADIUM IN LILONGWE ON 2nd JANUARY 2017

On 6th February, the Football Association of Malawi through the Competitions Sub-Committee charged NMC Big Bullets Football Club and their Supporter Billy Severe for displaying unsporting behaviors during the 2016 Luso TV Bus Ipite Bonanza match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers on Monday 2nd January 2017at the Bingu National Stadium.

Bullets were specifically charged with Failure to control own Supporters as during the above stated match, the club failed to take precaution measures to control their supporter Billy Severe from displaying improper conduct when he beat the Principal Secretary of Sports Mr. Sam Madula as well as insulted FAM officials using offensive gestures and language.

Mr. Severe was charged with Violent and Offensive Conduct as during the above stated match, he beat up the Principal Secretary of Sports Mr. Sam Madula as well as insulted FAM officials using offensive gestures and language.

NMC Big Bullets were given 48 hours to respond to the charges and did so on 8th February 2016 whereby the club pleaded guilty to the charge laid against them. The team apologised for the incident and promised to tirelessly work on preventing the recurrence of the same.

Out of the events summarized above, the Committee made the following determinations:

Failure to control own supporters contrary to Section 9 article 67 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary Code,

On being found guilty of failing to take precautionary measures to control their supporters from displaying unsporting behaviors NMC Big Bullets FC is seriously warned from committing the same offence in the near future as per section 2 article 13 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary Code.

Violent and Offensive Conduct Section 3 Article 57 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary Code, FAM

One being found guilty of displayed unsporting behavior by beating the Principal Secretary of Sports Mr. Sam Madula as well as insulting FAM officials using offensive gestures and language:

a) Mr. Billy Severe is hereby banned from entering any stadium hosting association football in Malawi for 3 years as per section 2 article 21 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary Code.

b) Mr. Billy Severe is hereby banned from taking part in any football related activities for 3 years as per section 2 article 22 of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disciplinary Code.

c) NMC Big Bullets Football Club is ordered to ensure compliance of the ban imposed on Mr. Billy Severe.

All aggrieved parties have 48 hours to appeal against the verdicts through the FAM Disciplinary Committee.