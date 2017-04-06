Three more join Flames camp, Wadabwa injured

Flames assistant coach Gerald Phiri has roped in three additional players to the squad that is preparing for the 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) preliminary qualifiers against Madagascar.

The three players, according to team manager Peter Mponda are unattached former South Africa-based forward Robin Ngalande and Kamuzu Barracks duo of Pempho Kansichili and Manase Chiyesa.

Mponda said Chiyesa has replaced injured Be Forward Wanderers striker Peter Wadabwa.

“Peter was already injured when he joined camp and he only aggravated it,” he said.fam.mw

Ngalande will be making a return to the Flames after over a year during which he has not played competitive football at club level.

The Flames will face Madagascar away in Antananarivo on April 23 in the first leg while the return leg is slated for April 29 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.