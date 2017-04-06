Malawi to continue experiencing sporadic rains – MET

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says the country will continue to experience sporadic rainfall in parts of the Northern Region and some parts of the Southern Region due to the impending winter season.

Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Joram Nkhokwe told MBC that South Easterly winds have mostly brought about the recent cold rainy weather in parts of the Central and Southern Regions.

Joram said there are usually high pressure systems that cut across the southern part of Africa as we are transiting into the winter system.

‘There is a lot of air flow from the south east that is reaching many parts of southern and central Malawi but we are still in the rainy season especially in the northern part of Malawi because the rain bearing system is lying over East Africa like Tanzania which is close to the Northern Region,” he said.

He said the country has also been affected by an air fall from the east and a combination of both brings about the current weather pattern that the country is experiencing.mbc