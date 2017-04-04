President Mutharika Says Govt negotiating youth loans with international agencies

State President of the Republic of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has said that his government is negotiating, with some leading international financial-lending institutions, for the introduction of a loan scheme for the youth in the country.

President Mutharika announced this on Saturday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, when he joined the First Lady during an interface with youths on sexual reproductive health, rights and HIV prevention.

He said in his capacity as Champion for African Development Bank (ADB) Youth Program, he was talking to the World Bank, Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and ADB for the introduction of the youth loan scheme.

President Mutharika also said that Government was working to expand the higher education students’ loans.

He therefore appealed for patience and hard work among the youths in the country saying there was nothing like short-cuts to success.

“The challenge is that you, young people do not want to be patient; you secure employment today, by next year you want to be chief executive officer. You start business today, by next year you want to be millionaires- it doesn’t work that way, you have to be patient and hardworking,” said Mutharika.mbc