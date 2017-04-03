Neno DHO Says Concerted efforts needed for the country to deal with TB

District Health Officer for Neno Dr Lawrence Nazimera says there is need for concerted efforts among stakeholders to deal with Tuberculosis in the country.

Dr Nazimera was speaking at Zalewa in Neno during the commemorations of TB Day organized by Partners in Health. He said Neno is one of the districts in the country with a lot of TB patients due to a number of factors among them poverty.

“We need to unite, to work together in order to fight TB. We should work as one with all stakeholders doing their roles. So far the figures are not good; we are only able to reach few. We still need to put some effort. We cannot only fight TB in health facilities,” said Dr Nazimera.

He further said TB is now a complex disease as people who are HIV positive can also get affected with TB; on this Dr Nazimera said HIV is making TB not easily known.

Taking his turn, Dr Luckson Dullie who is Executive Director for Partners in Health in Malawi said his organization is trying its best to make sure that TB should be the thing of the past in Neno.

He said as one way of dealing with TB Partners in Health has set up a lot of measures like community systems and support facilities in order to detect and treat patients with TB.

“Partners in Health has been working in Neno for 10 years now, TB and HIV/AIDS are among our priorities, but we still have a long way to go to fight TB. We need to improve our systems among others,” he said.

He however added that people in Neno are responding positively to TB key messages.

“TB cases are very high in Neno district, and poverty is among the contributing factors,” he added.mbc