Dave Banda to captain Chan squad

Flames coach Gerard Phiri has appointed Dave Banda as the Flames captain ahead of the 2018 Chan qualifying campaign later this month.

Banda will be deputised by Lucky Malata.

The Flames have today started training in preparation for a first round tie against Madagascar with the first leg set for 23rd April away in Antananarivo and the return in Lilongwe on 29th April 2017.

All the players except Mafco defender Paul Ndlobvu and Isaac Kaliyati ,who is attending trials in South Africa, have reported for camp.

“We are set to get rolling. We believe Banda as the most experienced player in the squad should be the leader and we trust his capabilities,” said Phiri.

Phiri is currently heading the Flames coaching panel as FAM awaits to employ an expatriate coach, who is due to arrive in the country this week. He will be the first assistant to the foreign coach with Declerck Msakakuona as second assistant.fam.mw