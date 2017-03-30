President Peter Mutharika Shakes Blantyre, Blasts his Detractors

Written By Richard Chinansi

State President of the Republic of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has fired a cannon at those who are trying to undermine his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government especially opposition parties and some briefcase non governmental organisations (NGO’s).

He was speaking at Sanjika Palace on his return from Mangochi where he carried out a number of official duties.

The Malawian leader received a tumultuous welcome by party enthusiasts in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre who took their time waiting for him from the morning till his arrival in the afternoon.

Soon after his arrival business as usual came to a stand still as most workers in various government institutions, shops, vendors and thousands of people lined up along the road to Sanjika Palace to hand a glimpse at their leader.

The President who was in jovial mood used an open roof rand rover in the company of the first lady of the Republic of Malawi Dr. Gertrude Mutharika.

Said the President in his brief address to the mammoth crowd at Sanjika,“ In the first place I am sorry because I have come here in Blantyre late because there were a number of whistle stop tours which I made all the way from Mangochi. I had no choice but to greet all the people along the road and I made a special stop over in Balaka where I addressed thousands of party supporters.

“All this shows that the party is still enjoying massive support from the people of all corners of the country. I ask you to support this administration which has got your welfare at heart,” explained the State President adding I am still there come the next elections and I can foresee that the DPP government shall still there for decades,” he said.

On development, President Mutharika pledged that a new stadium is going to be constructed right where Kamuzu Stadium sits and that a magnificent hotel is also going to be constructed in due course behind Keza Office Park.

In his speech, DPP regional governor for the South Mr. Charles Mchacha said that the party is intact and victory is on the nose come the next elections.

