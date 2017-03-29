Thyolo-Thava MP takes APM’s three pillars to primary schools

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava, Mary Navicha has embarked on an Education Promotion Tour targeting 22 primary schools where the main agenda is to introduce the three pillars of Patriotism, Hardwork and Integrity.

President Professor Peter Mutharika believes, if embraced, the three pillars have the potential to spur development.

In a briefing after visiting Ntambanyama Primary School which is the first school on the touring list, Navicha said she hatched the idea after noting that failing her area was getting left behind in terms of education.

Navicha said the main objective of the initiative is to bring sanity and improve education in primary schools in her area through motivational talks targeting both learners and teachers.

“The main focus is on punctuality, respect of authority and maintain hard working spirit among learners and their teachers,” she explained.

The Legislator has previously been applauded for proving to be a role model to young learners in her constituency. She recently established a Mary Navicha Educational Fund currently benefitting 80 needy students.

The youthful Parliamentarian had also spearheaded in the construction of 11 school blocks that will help in moving learners from open air classes as well as those learning under trees.mbc