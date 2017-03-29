Ndawa Now at civo United

Seasoned coach Franco Ndawahas taken up a new job at Lilongwe based side CIVO United it has been reported.

Initially, the Lilongwe based side wanted Azam Tigers coach Gerald Phiri to take over but he snubbed the offer despite becoming the first during interviews.

This left the Civil Servants with no choice but to go for Ndawa, who, according to the reports, he came second during the interviews.

Franco Ndawa

According to information gathered by this publication, the former Flames international was introduced to the players on Tuesday and is expected that Civo will officially unveil him on Friday.

Before coaching Bullets, Ndawa coached Be Forward Wanderers, Silver Strikers and Azam Tigers.

Despite winning the Presidential Cup last season, he only lasted for less than four months before being sacked following the team’s poor run of form in the Super League which saw them finishing the first round on no position Six.

However, Civo Service Management is yet to comment on the latest development.

Last season, Civo got relegated to the second tier but will still play in the top flight after taking Epac FC’ place.mw24