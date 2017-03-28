Exciting Micium Mhone terminates Cosmos contract

After spending a year in South Africa’ Absa Premiership with Jomo Cosmos before being relegated to National First Division, Micium Mhone has terminated his contract due to contractual disagreements.

According to information sourced by Malawi24, Mhone has been cleared by Cosmos to join any team of his choice.

It has been reported that Cosmos and Mhone’ former club Blue Eagles had disagreements over the player’s transfer fee, with reports indicating that the former us yet to pay the latter the remaining fee in the region of K7 million.

Mhone will arrive into the country through Chileka International Airport on Wednesday and he is likely to return to his former club as he was on paid leave.

The former Nkhatabay Police play maker joined Cosmos in 2015 while playing in the PSL before being relegated to the country’s second tier.mw24

Share this: