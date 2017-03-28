ACB lifts Ministry of Health procurement restriction order

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB has lifted the restriction order on the Ministry of Health on the contract to supply Hospital Equipment for the new Phalombe District Hospital.

A statement signed by Egrita Ndala ACB Senior Public Relations Officer states that the ACB through its investigations has established that the financiers of the project, have their own procurement procedures which made the Ministry to specify preferred brands for some of the equipment needed at the hospital.

Ndala says the ACB and the Competition and Fair Trading Commission have therefore, on an exceptional basis allowed the process to continue following the exceptional legitimate reasons given in the project.

She however indicates that this does not suggest that the ACB has cleared the contract of any potential corruption allegations and it reserves its right to institute a full investigation should information suggesting otherwise subsequently come to its attention.

The ACB and the Competition and Fair Trading Commission had issued a restriction notice on the contract following the manner in which the tender advertisement was made.mbc