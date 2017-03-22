Bombshell: TNM Finally withdraws Super League sponsorship

TNM on Tuesday officially announced the withdrawal of the Super League sponsorship, ending a 10-year romance with the country’s flagship football league.

The development a ruling by the Competition and Fair Trade Commission (CFTC) that the mobile and data service provider’s contract with the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has unfair trade practice clauses.

It also came just two weeks before the commencement of the 2017 season.

A statement signed by the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) Douglas Stevenson said they decided to pull out because CFTC stuck to its ruling.

“Following the meeting on Monday [March 20] where Sulom and FAM were to get clarity on the ruling by CFTC on the future of the contract with TNM, CFTC has broadly maintained its ruling, and, therefore TNM has made a decision to fully withdraw sponsorship of the Super League and let other potential sponsors take part in the continued development of the sport in Malawi.

“TNM acknowledges and abides by the determination made by CFTC and would not want to be found acting in a manner that has negative effects on the development of football in Malawi,” reads part of the statement.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said TNM needs to give 30 days notice before pulling out since they have a running contract.

“TNM and Sulom have a five-year contract which ends after the 2017 season, this means that the contract us still running and if they want to pull out, there are legal implications,” he said.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu described the development ad a bombshell and said they will be following up on the matter.FAM.mw