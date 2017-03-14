The Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) through its Girl Child Program has awarded scholarships worth K348 000 to six needy girl students at Chisu Community Day Secondary School in Nkhata-Bay district.

BEAM Trust bails out six more needy girls in Nkhata-Bay

Speaking on behalf of BEAM Trust Founder, Special Assistant to the First Lady, Lonnie Chirwa said the scholarships cater for school fees and other necessary school materials during their secondary school level.

“We are just continuing with our contribution towards efforts to promote education among girls in the country, we have been to various districts across the country to give bursaries to girls whose parents can’t manage to pay for their necessities in education,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa said through the initiative, girls are empowered to stay focused and excel in their education life.

“In the past people rarely valued education but since the world is changing, it is important to be in school to break their poverty cycle, hence we also urge learners to work extra hard and that’s the motive of the founder of BEAM Trust, The First Lady Madam Dr. Gertrude Mutharika,” she said.

Mostly among the girls are the less privileged, orphans, those who dropped out of school due to financial support and of course got married and they are back to school.

The foundation is supporting over 6000 girl children country wide.

Meanwhile, officials at Chisu CDSS say the gesture prepares well the psycho- social aspect of the learners.

“When one has adequate school materials a student does not worry much, attends classes and concentrate in class,” observed the Head teacher.

In her remarks one of the recipients, Agness Nkhwazi, was on cloud nine with the development and hailed BEAM Trust for considering their welfare.

Apart from offering such assistance BEAM is also in the fore front constructing girl hostels in the country’s secondary schools to ease accommodation challenges which somehow exposes girls from sexual abuse.

During the event BEAT Trust officials also donated K100 000 from the First Lady to a baby who was named after the State President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika when He was opening the newly constructed Nkhata-Bay district Hospital.

Founded in 2014, BEAM Trust is a brain child of the First Lady, Madam Dr. Gertrude Mutharika.mbc