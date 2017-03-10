Standard Bank Malawi has celebrated this year’s International Women’s Day with a message of being bold for change.

Standard Bank inspires women to ‘Be Bold for Change’

At a tea party organized for women working at the bank and the media at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, Guest Speaker, Dr Margaret Sikwese , who is Managing partner at Novo Habitus Consulting Limited, through her life story, inspired women to make a positive mindset change.

She acknowledged that there barriers that women face when they are trying to make it in life but these can be overcome with change in approach and attitude.

“We should always look for alternatives and appreciate the support that we get from our families and society. We also need to support each other as women. Let us aim at being a champion for fellow women and clearing the path of challenges so that they can also achieve their greatness,” said Dr Sikwese.

She however urged women to strike a balance in their everyday role and realize the need to know one’s capabilities and the things that one wants to achieve in life.

“A woman has to make sure that there is a balance on how to manage various goals set aside. One cannot do everything at once. You have to draw on various support and network on things that are not within your capabilities and ask for help. One cannot grow without people around you,” she said.

On behalf of the Organizers, Standard Bank Deputy Head of Corporate and Investiment Banking and Head of Client Coverage, Linda Manda said as a Bank, they thought of bringing women together because it recognizes the role that women have in a bid to develop Malawi.

She said women do contribute significantly in the development agenda and they cannot be left behind.

“At Standard Bank, we have taken a lead charge in terms of developing women and giving them an opportunity to show their skills and build them up to their highest potential at all levels. Women contribute highly to the results that we register as a bank,” said Linda Manda.mbc