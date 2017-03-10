Govt Assures People in the Country of Improved Electricity Supply

Government has assured people in the country that electricity blackout being experienced will soon be a thing of the past.

Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Bright Msaka gave the assurance after visiting the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi-ESCOM premises in Blantyre.

He said although ESCOM has no control over the generation of electricity since the coming in of Electricity Generation Company – EGENCO, they still have a mandate of supplying electricity to the citizenry therefore they have to meet demand from customers.

“We have asked ESCOM to continue engaging the public on things that puzzle them. For example, rain is falling and yet ESCOM says there isn’t enough water to generate electricity. ESCOM will be able to explain that to the public and make them understand. They have explained that to me and the public will also be kept updated on the same,” said the Minister.

He however noted that the lake, where electricity is generated, is at its lowest for the past seven years even with the rains that have come now but there will be conservation of water at Liwonde Barrage to allow for electricity generation during the dry months of the year.

Msaka has since advised ESCOM management to continue informing Malawians on the challenges the company is facing.mbc