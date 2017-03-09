Malawi Government plans to construct State-of-the-art military hospital

State President of the Republic of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has announced government’s plans to construct a state-of-the-art-hospital at the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) headquarters, Kamuzu Barracks, in Lilongwe.

Construction of a hospital at the Kamuzu Barracks was one of the recommendations by the Commission of inquiry into circumstances of the death of Late President Bingu wa Mutharika in April of 2012.

Among others, the Justice Elton Singini inquiry observed that, referring a whole Head of state to a public hospital- as was the case with late Bingu wa Mutharika- compromised the president’s security and privacy.

Therefore, the Commission recommended that: “Government needs to construct or establish a presidential medical facility at the headquarters of the Malawi Defence Force in Lilongwe which is the seat of Government where the President regularly resides. Such a facility needs to be properly equipped with top of the range medical equipment dedicated to the treatment of the President incase of illness, aswell as incase of death, as is the practice in most other countries. Location of such facility within the military compound will also serve to safe guard the security and privacy of the President, unlike having the President admitted or treated at a public hospital.”

And speaking during the laying of a foundation stone for the construction of National Cancer Centre in Lilongwe on Wednesday, President Mutharika said having such a medical facility in the country would even guarantee tourists and foreign investors of their safety in Malawi.

Said Mutharika: “Next, I want to see a state of the art Military Hospital at Kamuzu Barracks. Attached to this hospital, I want this country to have an aerial ambulance. We can use our helicopters to save lives. We can save lives of our people from some of the road accidents with an air ambulance. This must happen within the next two years. And I want our tourists and foreign investors to know that they are safe because we will have world-class medical care centres.”mbc