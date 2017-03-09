Joseph Kamwendo Changes Tune, Apologizes to Nomads Family

Exciting Midfielder Joseph Kamwendo has apologized to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers family and has since resumed training at club.

Kamwendo also trashed claims that he pocketed money from the newly promoted Super League side Master Security to dump the Nomads.

In a statement posted on Wanderers official facebook account, Kamwendo said he is a “true Wanderers son” and that his decision to stay put at Wanderers will clear the allegations.

“I have had extensive discussions with the General Secretary and Mr Mkandawire and I am happy to say my issue has been resolved. I am confident the club will support me on the issue of my mother’s illness so I am no longer desperate.”

“There have been lots of stories circulating about my reasons for wanting to join Master Security with many alleging that I had pocketed money already. I hope this decision to stay at wanderers will put those rumours to rest.”

“Out of desperation due to the condition of my mother I might have done or said some things that offended the Wanderers family. I just want to apologize to all supporters, officials and sponsors if that was the case.”

“I am a true Wanderers son and everything I did or said was because I was worried and desperate. I want to concentrate on my football now and help my club to achieve our targets for this year. I will not comment on this issue again,” said Kamwendo.

Likewise, defender Boston Kabango, who was largely sidelined last season due to an injury, has also resumed training.

The club’s Board of Trustees Chairperson Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar also took time of his busy schedule to watch the team’s training session at Blantyre Sports Club on Tuesday.

Gaffar said he visited players to motivate and inspire them ahead of the 2017 TNM Super League scheduled to kick off on April 8 and first round fixtures are expect to be released this week.mbc