Eight Sex Workers Arrested for severely Stabbing Young Man

Police in Nkhotakota have told the local media that a 23 year old man is battling for his life after he was badly stabbed by eight sex workers a couple of days ago.

Deputy Spokesperson for Nkhotakota Police Paul Malimwe said the eight sex workers operate their business at Nkhotakota boma and on Tuesday in the evening they found the victim, Thokozani Mkali, negotiating with another girl leaving one of the eight women who is his usual one.

“It is said on the day the victim after getting drunk called his usual girlfriend who told him to wait as she was already booked by another customer.

“This prompted Mkali to look for another girl but as he was negotiating the usual girl found him and misunderstanding erupted,” he explained.

The usual sex worker then called her friends and they pounced on the man. The young man sustained deep cuts on the head among other parts.

Nkhotakota Police Station intervened in the matter and arrested the sex workers.

The suspects are Asiyatu Anusa, 20, of Nsango village in Salima; Rose Banda, 26, of Malenga village in the area of Senior Chief Kaomba in Kasungu; Mary Sinzumwa, 22, of Mwaulambya village in Chitipa; Linda Miting’i, 26, of Chembe village in Salima.

The others are Martha Banda, 27, of Sonthe village in Salima; Rose Maseko, 30, of Kandio village in Blantyre; Jane Kaunda, 24, of Zamandere village in the area of Senior Chief Mkumbira in Nkhatabay and Mariam Mwahimba, 28 of Mwanjabala village in Karonga district.

The suspects have since been charged with grievous harm contrary to section 278 of the penal code

They are expected to appear before Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate court in due course.mw24

