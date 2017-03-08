Royal Highness Sophie Coming to Malawi to Celebrate Strong Ties between the two countries

As a way of celebrating strong and historic ties between Malawi and United Kingdom (UK), Sophie Countess of Wessex, will visit the country from 13th to 16th March during the occasion of Commonwealth Week.

While in Malawi, her Royal Highness Sophie, Countess of Wessex will visit UK aid funded programmes.

She will travel to Kasungu district where she will see activities being implemented by The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust, the Malawian Ministry of Health and the International Coalition for Trachoma Control to eliminate blinding trachoma.

Later, Sophie will visit Lilongwe’s Kamuzu Hospital to see the impact of the Commonwealth Eye Health Consortium supported by UK aid that stands on building long term capacity in Malawi to deliver quality eye care services.

Confirming the development, British High commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett said the visit testifies strong relationship that Malawi has with Britain.

“We are delighted to have Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex arriving in Malawi on Commonwealth Day to witness how two Commonwealth partners are working together to tackle global issues including fighting diseases like Trachoma. Malawi is on track to eliminate the disease by 2020 which is an incredible achievement and one that we should be proud of,” said Tett.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, GCVO (Sophie Helen; née Rhys-Jones; born 20 January 1965), is the wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.Mw24

