2017 PIS Press Release

6th March 2017 Press Release

2017 PRESIDENTIAL CUP

The Football Association of Malawi is hereby informing the General Public on the commencement of the 2017 President Initiative on Sports Football programme which is sponsored by Malawi Government to the tune of MK60 million.

The PIS for 2017 will take a different format from the past 6 editions following Malawi Government’s endorsement of FAM’s proposal to turn the porgramme into a developmental one and taking out Super League and Regional Leagues teams.

Under the new format the PIS will focus on five developmental areas as follows:

Presidential Under 17 League

Presidential District Championship

Presidential Capacity Development programme

Presidential Beach Soccer Cup

Presidential Women Football Cup

The Presidential Under 17 League will be a national youth League to be played in the nine districts with Nation Youth Football Committee structures namely Karonga, Mzuzu and Nkhatabay in the North, Lilongwe, Mchinji and Dedza in the South and Blantyre, Mangochi and Zomba in the South.

The league is aimed at bridging the in developmental leagues between the FIFA/FAM Under 15 league and the FMB Under 20 football.

Each district is expected to register at least 10 teams and the teams will play in League format of two rounds. The Competition will end at district level. The league is expected to be played for Eight Months between April and October with kick off slated for

Teams will pay a registration fees of K20, 000.00.

Prizes:

Winners: K200, 000.00

Runner Up: K175, 000.00

Third place: K75, 000.00

Fair Play Teams: K50, 000.00

Top Goal Scorer: K20, 000.00

Player of the Tournament: K20, 000.00

Presidential District Championship

The Presidential District Championship will be tournament for each of the 29 districts which will end at district level. To be played on round robin format basis in Zones and Knockout at District finals.

The aim is to establish a reliable competitive football tournament in each district with the district championship leading to the formation of a district select to participate in the FISD Challenge.

Each district is expected to register at least 64 teams with each team paying K10, 000.00 as registration fees. The competition is expected to be played between March and June. Registration ends on 19th March.Fam.mw

Prizes

Winners: K300, 000.00

Runners up: K150, 000

Top goal scorer: K30, 00.00

Presidential Women Football Cup

The project will continue the Presidential Women Football Cup from the old format which is aimed at continued development of Women Football in the country. The Competition to start from the 15 districts across the country with the district champions joining seeded teams for the regional championship.

Then the team regional champions will square it in the national championship. The tournament will be played on knockout basis between April and June 2017.

Prizes

District level

Winners: K100, 000.00

Runners Up: K30, 000.00

Top Goal scorer: K10, 000.00

Region level

Winners: K500, 000.00

Runner Up: K200, 000.00

Top goal scorer: K20, 000.00

National Level

Winners: K2 million

Runners Up: K750, 000.00

Semifinalists: K250, 000.00 each

Top Scorer: K50, 000.00

Presidential Beach Soccer Cup

The project will continue the Presidential Beach Soccer Cup from the old format with teams competing on knockout basis in the four Zones namely Karonga, Chintheche, Salima and Mangochi.

The tournament will be used to identify the participants of the FAM Cup with two top teams in each zone making it to the national competition to be played later in the year.

Team to pay a registration fees of K10, 000.00

Prizes

Winners: K250, 000.00

Runner Up: K150, 000.00

Top Goal scorer: K30, 000.00

The Presidential Capacity Developmental Programme

This area will be focusing on organising courses and training for administrators, match officials and coaches at developmental levels.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is therefore inviting all interested football teams to register and participate in the various Presidential Football competitions which are expected to kick-off on 26th March 2016.

Registration starts on Friday 4th March Monday 27th February 2017. All football teams within the borders of Malawi are encouraged to register and participate in this lucrative competition. The registration fees are as follows:

No. Category of teams Amount

1 District Football Teams K 10,000.00

2 U17 Youth League Teams K20,000.00

3 Women’s Football Teams District Level 10,000.00

4 Women Football teams Regional Level K 20,000.00

5 Beach Soccer Teams K 10,000.00

All interested teams and individuals are encouraged to contact the following officials for registration and any additional information:

NO. REGION/DISTRICT CONTACT PERSON CONTACT NUMBER

Southern Region

1 Nsanje Piyasoni Chikoti 0888 402 757

2 Chikhwawa Evans Sulani 0999385349

3 Mulanje Mr Mwafilanso 0888 119622

4 Thyolo Mr Mbewe 0999955931/0888 955 931

5 Phalombe Mr Chinyira 0888659119

6 Chiradzulu Mr Chiotha 0884279257

7 Neno Mr Kanengo 0888616363

8 Mwanza Mr Kelvin 0888529494

9 Balaka Mr Onions 0888863449

10 Machinga Mlindima 0999697928

11 Mangochi Darwin Nhlane 0888 899 729

12 Zomba Mr Phiri 0884379202

13 Blantyre Rural Mario Gadaga 0888 300 929

14 Blantyre Urban Kingsley Simbeyi 0999 921 349

Central Region

16 Ntcheu Mr Gwaza 0992959258

17 Dedza Mr Bizare 0888658005

18 Mchinji Tseka Jickson 0882312038/0992497432

19 Salima Mr Majidu 0999916064/0995919241

20 Dowa Solomon Chirwa 0999300876/0999411129

21 Kasungu Mr Kazonde 0999451989/0999801780

22 Ntchisi Mr Chimanja 0994346340/0999418855

23 Nkhotakota Fredrick Band 0881851861/0888399743

24 Lilongwe Rural Gift Jere 0999660867/0881325914/0999378904

Northern Region

27 Chitipa Kaunga Nyirenda 0882428640/0999516702/0999516702

28 Karonga Stain Kakangula 0993725580/0999302478

29 Likoma Davie Kacholora 0888 736090/0888141459

30 Rumphi MacRhodines Nyirenda 0999389323/0888526657

31 Nkhatabay Joseph Mperu 0888350581/0994428135

32 Mzimba MacLean Msiska 0888531824/0881430470

33 Mzuzu Mr Kangawa 0999874840/0881389338

Main Desk

35 Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka 0999/888 436391

36 Women’s Football Linah Mtegha 0995443326/

Regional Desks 0995443326

37 Southern Region Raphael Humba 0888 864 588

38 Central Region Austin Ajawa/Bernard Haraw/Antonio Manda 0999 936 344/0999280049/0992395789

39 Northern Region Masiya Nyasulu 0995304295/0888550397

40- Youth Football Thoko Chimbali Chimango Munthali 0888277777/0995401766

41 Beach Soccer Davis Saddo 088870076