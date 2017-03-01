Laws silent on keeping large sums of money at home

Government has warned the Malawi Congress Party – MCP President who is also Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Lazarus Chakwera that he must be ready to face consequences for inciting violence in the country.

The remarks are a response to Chakwera’s calls to President Mutharika to arrest some government officials or risk a revolt in the country as well as a boycott in parliamentary deliberations.

But speaking to the local media, Government Spokesperson who is also the Minister of Information and Communication Technology Nicholas Dausi said Chakwera can go ahead with his plans at his own peril.

And on calls to arrest senior government officials, the Minister reminded Chakwera that police and all anti-crime bodies in the country are independent and there is no way the President can interfere with their affairs.

The Minister has described it as unfortunate for a Leader of Opposition in Parliament to suggest that Malawians must revolt saying doing so is simply showing how intolerant Chakwera is.

Meanwhile, anti money laundering experts in the country have said it is not a crime under Malawian laws to keep large sums of money in a house. However, it may only raise suspicion if the source of the money is not explained.

The comment follows Chakwera’s assertions that Malawians must revolt if President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika does not order the arrest of George Chaponda who was found with over 150-million Kwacha in his house.mbc