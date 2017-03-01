FAM Charity Shield Donates to Kamuzu Central Hospital Over K5 Million Worth Items

The Football Association of Malawi, through the FAM Charity Shield, on Tuesday donated items worth over K5 million to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The items, which included 10 state-of-the- art patient trolleys and 79 hampers, were procured using proceeds from the inaugural FAM charity shield match between NMC Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers last year.

FAM 1st Vice President James Mwenda, in the company of FAM GS Alfred Gunda, NMC Big Bullets FC Captain Yamikani Fodya, Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo, Bullets chairperson Noel Lipipa and Central Region Football Association general secretary Benard Harawa, led the football fraternity in presenting the items to KCH.

Mwenda said FAM had made a commitment to donate to KCH before the match and felt obliged to fulfill the promise as one way of ensuring that the football fraternity pays back to the community through such charitable causes of national importance.

“We were advised that the hospital has very few patient trolleys and it becomes a nightmare and extremely difficult to move patients who cannot walk on their own (either because they are unconscious, are badly injured or are too weak to hold themselves up) to a place where they need to receive medical attention.

“In fact we just learnt that few days ago it took almost an hour to take a patient from the vehicle to receive medical attention simply because the only few trolleys were preoccupied.

“This is why we found the need so compelling and we needed to do our part, in a small way though, but we know these trolleys will help save many lives; many lives of our football fans and supporters, many lives even of our sponsors. Kindly take good care of these patient trolleys, so that they last longer and save many lives in many years to come,” said Mwenda

He also extended vote of thanks to all stakeholders who made the inaugural Shield happen.

“Our sincere vote of thanks goes to many football supporters who came to watch the match at CIVO Stadium from whose gate takings FAM has been able to purchase these trolleys.

“Family Planning Association of Malawi, Masters Security Services, Into Sports, Al Jilani Electronics, Sports Council and Formula One for the generous donations and contributions to this great and noble FAM Charity Shield.

“Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Beforward Wanderers families should get a lot of credit for participating and making the 2016 inaugural FAM Charity Shield a reality and a great success,” he said.

In his acceptance remarks, KCH Director, Dr. Jonathan Ngoma, who was in the company of HoD Medicine, Dr. Lilian Chunda, Matron – Paying Services, Mrs. Prisca Mzumara and Deputy Director, Dr. Henry Phiri, praised FAM for such a valuable donation to the hospital.

Ng’oma said that apart from medication the hospital lack critical equipment like patient trolleys which unfortunately in most cases are ignored and not considered as important.

“It is very unfortunately that the hospital more often experience situations where it takes a long time to ferry patient into the hospital simply because the few trolleys are preoccupied and in use and such delays put patient lives in danger.

“The hospital belongs to the community therefore it is the duty of the community to take care and support it as demonstrated by FAM through the FAM Charity Shield,” he said.Fam.mw