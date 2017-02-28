Clergy urged to embrace the three pillars of development

Religious leaders in the country have been urged to embrace the three pillars of development that His Excellency the State President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is championing.

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Apostle Timothy Khoviwa made the call in Chikwawa during a meeting for the Chikwawa Mkombezi Pastors Fraternal. Apostle Khoviwa also advised religious leaders to be self-reliant.

“We are just encouraging each other on how to help ourselves, we need to be patriotic, have integrity and hardworking which the President is championing. As religious leaders, they need to change their mindset for them to develop themselves whereby they can improve their lives. They can involve in businesses so that they can be able to manage their families like paying schools fees rather than depending on church members,” said Khoviwa.

On his part, Apostle Albert Mpende organizer of the Chikwawa Mkombezi Pastors Fraternal said the meeting helps religious leaders to interact and exchange experience.

“We have seen that leaders need to work together, encourage each other and share experiences. Religious leaders despite their differences are one because they all serve one God. We decided to invite Apostle Khoviwa to encourage us spiritually,” said Mpembe.

The gathering was attended by over two hundred religious leaders from different churches in the Lower Shire.mbc