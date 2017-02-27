Man sentenced to 10 years IHL for house breaking

The Midima Senior Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced a 33 year old house breaker to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

According to Limbe Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) Pedzesayi Zembeneko said, on 16 February, 2017 William Konyani broke into the house that belongs to a teacher(name withheld) at Kalimbuka Primary school.

“He stole the following items; DVD player, two small speakers and a few groceries. Total value of stolen property is MK55, 000.00,” said Zembeneko adding that during mitigation said he is a first offender and has the family to support.

However, senior resident magistrate Mangawa Makhalira said despite his sound mitigating factors, he deserves a long custodian sentence.

In addition, the presiding officer said he would have understood his responsibility before committing the offence.

Besides, the magistrate said the complainant completely lost his property since there are no recoveries.

The court proceeded to sentence him to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for house breaking and 2 years imprisonment with hard labour for theft. However, both sentences will run concurrently.

The convict hails from Kalimbuka Village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.mbc