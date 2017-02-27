CEAR train Capsizes, Fuel Wagons Damaged

Train belonging to Central East African Railways-CEAR overturned spilling over 240 thousand liters of diesel at Makata industrial area along the Blantyre Limbe Railway on Monday 27th February 2017.

According to CEAR Communications and Corporate Image Manager Chisomo Mwamadi, the accident happened when the locomotive detached itself from 6 wagons full of fuel it was carrying before the train derailed and overturned.

“The train that capsized was carrying 6 wagons of diesel going to Limbe. When the train reached Mudi, the locomotive and wagons got detached and the wagons started setting back until it capsized near Makata industrial area,” said Mwamadi.

Mwamadi said investigations are still on going on what caused the accident and the costs.

“No injuries apart from the damage on the wagons. There are no communities around the area since it is an industrial site,” he added.mbc