Ministry of Agriculture forecasts bumper harvest

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development says Malawi is expected to have a bumper harvest during the 2016/17 agricultural season.

Rice production is expected to go up by 41.5 percent during the 2016/2017 agricultural season

The prediction comes following the successful first round of agricultural products estimates which the Ministry has released.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has finalized the first round of 2016/17 Agriculture Production Estimates Survey. The results show that national maize production is projected at 3,220,712 metric tons, which is 35.9 percent higher than the 2015/16 final round estimate of 2,369,493 metric tons,” reads the statement in part signed by Principal Secretary in the Ministry Erica Maganga.

The statement adds that rice production is expected to go up by 41.5 percent. Production of sweet potatoes is projected to increase by 27.6 percent. Millet and sorghum production will increase by 118.6 and 79.3 percent respectively. However, wheat production according to the statement is projected to drop by 6.4 percent.

“The results also show that production of groundnuts, beans and pigeon peas is expected to increase by 22.2, 15.0 and 19.7 percent, respectively. For major cash crops, tobacco production will decrease by 36.6 percent while cotton production is expected to go up by 7.6 percent,” said the statement.

Besides, in terms of livestock, the statement says the population of cattle has increased from 1,470,895 to 1,508,299 representing 2.5 percent increase as compared to the final round for the 2015/16 agricultural season. The population of goats and pigs has also increased by 5.0 percent and 14.6 percent.

According to the statement, fish production for capture has increased by 8.4 percent and aquaculture fish production has also increased by 46.7 percent. Overall, fish production has increased by 10.0 percent.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development annually conducts Agricultural Production Estimates Survey. The objective of the survey is to assess the country’s agricultural production to inform planning and policy direction for the nation. mbc