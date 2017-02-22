Opposition Parties reacts to Mid-year budget statement by Gondwe

Members of Parliament have started responding to the midyear budget review motion moved in the House by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Goodall Gondwe on Friday 17th February.

Opposition reacts to Mid-year budget statement

The first responses came from opposition spokespersons on finance, and first to respond to the motion was opposition Malawi Congress Party-MCP spokesperson on Finance, Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi who in his remarks, commended government for putting in mechanisms that have assisted in reducing domestic borrowing as well as making Malawi use its own generated resources.

Kusamba dzonzi also hailed the Malawi Revenue Authority-MRA for improving its revenue collection which surpassed the projected amount.

“As we celebrate this achievement we should also take into consideration that the taxes are impinging on the people and government should try as much as possible to encourage industries in the country that can generate money.”

“As the Minister of Finance has indicated that MRA over collected tax from the boarders that is what is charged on goods coming from outside the country, this is an indication that the country still imports most of its goods from outside Malawi,” observed Dzonzi.

He however encouraged government to continue with its development activities such as the Water Supply projects as well as secure loan for Blantyre Water Board-BWB water project to improve water supply to residents in the city and the surrounding districts.

Also responding to the midyear budget review statement was People’s Party-PP spokesperson on finance, Ralph Jooma.

The PP spokesperson started by commending the development surrounding the utilization of the 2016/2017 budget.

Among others, Jooma hailed the Department for Disaster Management-DODMA for using its allocation on the intended purpose.

Then chairperson of the Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament Rhino Chiphiko took his turn to present a report for the committee in response to the finance minister’s midterm budget statement.

Chiphiko hailed government for under expenditure on the budget as well as reducing domestic borrowing. He also joined his colleagues in commending the MRA for its job well done on surpassing its intended revenue collection.

“Mr. Speaker Sir the first six months of the 2016/2017 budget implementation has challenged the country to use our own generated resources because most of the donors who promised support did not turn up, this is according to failure to implement some of the projects that government should have done within the period. The Ministry of Finance should engage the responsible government agencies so that they should improve for the country to achieve better the remaining months,” said Chiphiko.

After the three responses it was then time for general debate. One of the members who made his contribution was Parliamentarian for Lilongwe City South East Bentley Namasasu who hailed government for its successful implementation of the 2016/2017 budget towards critical sectors such as health.

For the next days in the weeks members will continue to contribute to the statement before they go into a committee stage to amend some of the changes the Minister of Finance made to the budget.mbc