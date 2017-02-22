Nkhoma Synod Church and Society Programme Calls for Mindset Change

The Synod of Nkhoma has called for a mindset change towards women’s attainment in leadership positions if the country is to register strides in the gender equality campaign.

The Synod’s Project Officer for Church and Society Dr. Phoebe Chifungo stressed on the need for people to change their mentality towards women for them to effectively participate in the country’s development.

Chifungo noted that gone are the days when their roles were restricted to the kitchen children bearing and other household chores.

“I think the time has come whereby we need to change. For us to go ahead we need to change the mentality which we’ve grown up with”.

“This patriarchal system whereby we think women can’t take up leadership positions; time has come to deconstruct such type of mentality” stressed Chifungo.

She explained that despite being created equally in the image of God as a church they realize women are lagging behind in government and private sectors hence embarked on sensitizing the public on the Gender Equality Act with the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

Chifungo stated that in their meetings with stakeholders such as civil society organizations legislators and the church community they mostly expressed ignorance on the existence of the Act but nonetheless promised to consider women in decision making positions.

Commenting on how they are faring in the campaign she defended the church arguing that it is doing very well and is on course.

“So far we have got church elders who are women; we have got deacons who are women so we have started well so far so good” Chifungo stated.

In her remarks MHRC Executive Secretary Grace Malera said it is her organization’s mandate to enforce the Gender Equality Act and monitor its implementation by government agencies.

She described as a mixed bag the enforcement of the Act as progress has been registered in some areas while in others there is still room for improvement.

She stated that section 11 of the Act is very specific that in any recruitment or appointment processes authorities should maintain a 40-60% threshold of either sex.

Malera noted that in some appointments the authorities have met the specified threshold while in some it’s coming as a shock to note that they are far from achieving the required quota.

She among others cited the recent ADMARC and University Council Boards which fell short of the requirement with no female representation.

The MHRC Executive Secretary advocated for a comprehensive approach to address such gaps underscoring the need for more awareness.

“Beyond that there’s also need to make sure that where the law is not being complied with we need to take the necessary action”.

“We also need to put in place deliberate measures for making sure that we reach out to the women and we also bridge the gender gaps” said Malera matter of factly.

She challenged the women to have the relevant qualifications for them to claim the positions to propel them into decision making positions.

Malera pointed out that there are a lot of examples proving why there should be a balance between males and females in crucial positions.

“The performance of women who are in parliament this time around, Controlling officers in some ministries female judges”

“I think it goes beyond doubt that if women are given these positions they are able to perform given the necessary support. beamed Malera.

Nkhoma Synod is running a project called “Women inclusion in decision making positions in public sector” with financial support from Tilitonse Fund.mbc