Malawi’s President Sacks Agriculture Minister

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika has dismissed the agriculture minister after an investigation into claims that the country paid too much for a delivery of maize from Zambia.

Mutharika ordered an investigation last month into the $34.5 million government maize purchase, following which he sacked George Chaponda, the southern African nation’s information minister said on Wednesday.

Chaponda was not immediately available for comment.

Malawi imported maize to ease food shortages affecting an estimated 6.7 million people, triggered by a severe drought that swept the region in 2016.