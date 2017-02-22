FAM GS Gunda to attend Fifa summit

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda will attend a Fifa summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday and Thursday.

At the summit, Fifa president Gianni Infantino is scheduled to meet more than 50 presidents of African football associations in an unprecedented summit.

Each of the continent’s 54 member countries have been invited to the executive summit with Infantino, called to discuss general issues in the game and explain Fifa’s plans to expand the World Cup and changes to its development structures.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said the summit is like a consultative meeting with member associations as a replacement for various committees that have been scrapped off.

“All countries from Africa have been invited and the GS will attend,” he said.

The association presidents and representatives will be divided into two groups with some 25 meeting Infantino and other Fifa officials tomorrow and the rest repeating the exercise the next day.Fam.mw