IMF Impressed with Half-year economic performance

The International Monitory Fund (IMF) says Malawi is on a promising economical recovery path, if the last six months’ performance was anything to go by.

IMF Country Representative Jack Ree further described the last six months as a continuation of fiscal consolidation which he said is a key to turning Malawi’s economic fortunes around unlike the past five years.

“2016 has been very difficult. The authorities needed to tackle an immense economic shock coming from the second consecutive year of drought.

“Confidence on the Kwacha was low. Inflation expectations were locking at mid-20 percent range, which appeared unbreakable. However government demonstrated an indestructible will to deal with the problem,” he said.

Ree said policy focus remained persistently on discipline budget and keeping a lid on monitory excess, praising the authorities on structural reforms, particularly in public finance management.

“We are seeing the results already,” he said.

Presenting the 2016/2017 Mid-year Budget Review in Parliament on Friday, Economic Planning and Development Minister Goodall Gondwe hailed an effective mix of fiscal and monitory policies for putting the country’s economy on a firm path to recovery.

The budget has since been revised downwards to K1.129 trillion from K1.149 trillion.