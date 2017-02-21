Health Minister Says Govt Set to Recruit more Health Workers

Government says it will recruit health workers to replace those who turned down offers in the staff recruitment exercise of over One Thousand Two Hundred health workers.

Minister of Health Dr Peter Kumpalume said government is committed to reducing the personnel gap in the country’s health sector.

Said Kumpalume: “We planned to recruit 1000 health workers. We advertised these positions some time last year and number of people were recruited. Job offer letter were issued and advised them to report at the duty station within 90 days. Otherwise, if they don’t we will assume that they did not accept the job offer.

“So out of the people that we offered jobs, over 100 have not yet reported and we are assuming that that they have declined, and we are currently planning to recruit others to fill in the gaps,” said Kumpalume.

According to the health minister, government is currently at a comfortable position where by it has financial resources, authority to recruit and human resource readily available to join the health sector.mbc