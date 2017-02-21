APM Appoints New Parastatal Boards

State President of the Republic of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed various people including politicians, members of the clergy, and traditional leaders into new parastatal boards.

According to a statement from government, the Malawian Leader has appointed the new members following the expiry of the mandates for previous boards or dissolution of the boards.

Mutharika has since appointed Apostle Madalitso Mbewe as chairperson of the Central Region Water Board with members being Reverend Mercy Chilapula, Mr Damazio Shumba, Senior Chief Lukwa, Roy Commsy, Mrs Carol Mvalo, Mrs Vera Kantukule, Senior Chief Nkumbira, Raymond Nkhata, representative of local authorities and three ex-officio members as provided for by the laws.

The State President has also appointed Reverend Billy Gama as chairperson of MBC and board members include Emily Egolet Banda, Wisdom Chimgwede, Rev. Patrick Makondetsa, Paramount Chief Lundu, Senior T/A Chadza, Zione Themba, secretary for information and communication technology, secretary to the treasury and the controller for statutory corporations.

In addition he has also appointed James Naphambo as chairperson of Blantyre Water Board with board members like Senior Chief Dambe, Anne Chipaka, Maureen Kachingwe, Frank Mayere, Catherine Makoka, L Phekani, Saidi Mussa, senior T/A Chikumbu, chief executive officer Blantyre City Council and three ex-officio as provided for by the laws.

For the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS), the president has appointed Amos Action as chairperson while board members are Patrick Achitabwino, Davie Chidyaonga, Mc Christie Sikwese, Senior Chief Kaomba, Alex Business, Rev. Gervazio Namba, Felicia Chawani, Adam Wells Vinandi, secretary for trade industry and tourism, secretary for health and comptroller of statutory corporation.

