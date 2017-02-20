ZCC bans sale of fresh maize

Zomba City Council – ZCC has banned the sale of fresh maize in the city following reports of theft of green maize in people’s gardens.

Public Relations Officer for the council Mercy Chaluma said the decision was arrived at after it was noted that some people were selling stolen maize.

“There have been reports to the police and the political arm of the council that some people are stealing maize from other people’s gardens to be selling in the city, we would therefore like to put a stop to that by banning the sale of fresh maize in the city,” said Chaluma.

According to Chaluma, notices have already been issued and any fresh maize found on sale within the city from 20th February will be confiscated and disposed of.

For the past week, Zomba has had numerous reports of fresh maize theft and in one incident a man was hacked to death in an act of mob justice when he was found stealing maize in one garden.mbc