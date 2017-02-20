Chewa Heritage Foundation Helps the Needy

The country’s cultural grouping Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEF) on Saturday came into rescue to over hundred of hungry stricken families with relief food items at Gogodi, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kaomba in the central district of Kasungu.

According to 2016 Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) revealed that 150, 000 families in Kasungu were in dire need of food due to drought that hit the district.

Consequently, the country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima launched a rescue campaign program dubbed “Manja Lende” in a bid to woo well-wishers to support the affected communities.

With funding worth MK3 million from the USA’s School of Agriculture Family through Children Bright Future, CHEF donated assorted food items including maize floor, beans, salt and cooking oil to the affected household

CHEF chairperson Professor George Kanyama Phiri told The Maravi Post that the donated food items were part of the grouping’s response after alerted of the phenomenon saying the offer will make a difference to hunger stricken families.

Professor Kanyama Phiri lauded friends of CHEF from the USA for their quick response when approached for the financial support over the situation in the district, urging other well-wishers to do the same.

“The donated items are for all affected families regardless of their tribe as our grouping go beyond tribe lines when it’s executing its charity works to communities. CHEF has just done a little, can others come in with other support to the affected families”, urges Professor Kanyama Phiri.

In his remarks, Amon Nkhata, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kasungu Central while appreciating well-wishers for the relief items, he said other initiatives are employed to address food crisis for his constituents.

Nkhata disclosed that irrigation and winter cropping have been effected to the communities as the area has a number of rivers which can be utilized to address food shortage.

Fostina Mwale, one of the beneficiaries lauded CHEF and other organizations that have come with their support assuring that they will make use of the donated food items while urging others to emulate CHEF’s gesture.

The relief items donated by Chewa Heritage Foundation

Chewa Heritage Foundation was established early 2004 with aim of preserving customs, values and traditions of Chewa people in Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi with over 13 million people and 137 chiefs under its operation.local

Related