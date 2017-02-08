Malawi National Assembly passes Environment Management Bill

Members of the Malawi National Assembly on Tuesday deliberated and passed the Environment Management Bill of 2016 with amendments.

The Bill sought to repeal the 1996 Environment Management Act viewed as obsolete in light of emerging trends with the main objective of providing effective and better management practices to address the massive environmental degradation.

It was first introduced in the house in June 2016 for debate and was later referred to the Natural Resources and Climate Change Committee of Parliament for more scrutiny.

Chairperson of the Committee Werani Chilenga informed the House the Bill also provides for the establishment of the Malawi Environmental Protection Authority to act as a principal environmental protection agency in the country.

Mulanje Bale legislator Victor Msowa supported the motion explaining that the establishment of the Malawi Environmental Protection Authority is a positive step in effectively addressing the country’s environmental protection issues.

Contributing to the debate Dedza West MP Phillipo Chinkhondo called for strict adherence to provisions of the Bill citing forestry conservation, wildlife protection and proper waste management as some of the areas demanding decisiveness in dealing with environmental conservation.

Mzimba North parliamentarian Agnes Nyalonje urged members to consider making provisions in the Bill on the effective management of non-biodegradable materials such as reconditioned cars and computers the country imports.

Nyalonje described the Bill as long overdue as Malawi needs a piece of legislation to assist in her environmental conservation efforts.

Following the adoption of the report on the environment management Bill the house went on to debate it.

As a way of ensuring enhanced environmental protection Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenefumbo appealed to government to draft a policy effecting a ban on the use of burnt bricks and sand mining.

“Government should consider cutting or completely removing tax on cement in order to make it affordable for people to stop using burnt bricks for building houses as a way of protecting the environment” urged Mwenefumbo

He believed this would make the commodity affordable to the public and act as an incentive for them to stop using burnt bricks in constructing houses.

Nkhatabay Central Legislator Ralph Mhone also urged government to harmonize policies and matters in the various ministries and departments to holistically combat environmental challenges in Malawi.

Minister of Natural Resources Energy and Mining Bright Msaka assured the house that the Ministry will incorporate the findings and recommendations made from both the report by the Committee and those made during debate on the Bill.

He applauded members contributions towards the Bill which he said cuts across all political divide.

“The environment is not blue, the environment is not green, the environment is not yellow the environment is not orange. The environment is Malawian” underscored Msaka.

The Financial Crimes Bill is expected to be tabled in the house on Wednesday. It was referred to the Budget and Finance Committee of parliament late last year for further scrutiny.mbc