Gabadinho Hits a Brace as Bidvest Pound Ajax 5-0 in ABSA PSL

Malawi National Soccer Side razor-sharp forward Frank Gabadinho Mhango was on song again when he fired a brace to help his side Bidvest Wits pound out of thoughts Ajax Cape Town 5-0 in Absa Soccer Premier Bet match played at Bidvest Stadium Tuesday night.

The Former Big Bullets star forward managed the feat after being introduced from the bench.

Mhango, now with five League goals six short of leading scorer Tendai Ndoro of Orlando Pirates, was the only Malawian on duty during the night.

Phakani Muhlambi opened the scoring for Bidvest Wits in the 20th minute and Thulani Hlatshwayo doubled the lead 11 minutes later against his former club. Then Gabadinho made it 3-0 in the 59th minute after pouncing on a mistake from Ajax goalkeeper.

Three minutes later English hitman Keene headed home a Sifiso Hlanti delivery in his first appearance of the season due to injury.

Mhango completed his brace in the 78th minute for the rampant Bidvest, who now have 28 points from 14 matches – level with Cape Town City, but boasting a superior goal difference and two matches in hand.

In other matches, Kaizer Chiefs beat Free State Stars 3-1 at FNB Stadium; Cape Town City claimed a 3-0 win over Highlands Park at Cape Town Stadium while Chippa United beat Baroka FC 2-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Absa Premiership returned to action after a six week break due to the just ended Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

Related