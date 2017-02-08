Airtel invests Mk15.2bn in network upgrade

Airtel has disclosed its MK15.2 billion investment project to modernize quality and coverage of its voice and Internet services in Malawi.

This intensive upgrade exercise is set to roll out next month in March until July 2017 this year.

Airtel Malawi’s Networks Director Hussein Versi highlighted that all its sites located nationwide will be modernized with new equipment that will boost radio signals to enhance voice and internet quality and reliability.

“From next month we shall start installing new equipment for our network coverage sites and will additionally deploy new 3G U-900 bands to boost data coverage and quality,” Versi explained.

According to Versi, this upgrade, will enable Airtel subscribers to experience improved speeds, quality connectivity and stable voice and Internet services in the short to medium term. In the long term the network modernization exercise prepares Airtel to handle the future and growing demands of its customers.

“The primary aim for this modernization exercise is to proactively prepare our network for growing consumer demands on our high quality data network and to also prepare for future emerging technologies,” said Versi.

“Additionally, our voice and data coverage will improve, as current incidences of customers experiencing indoor and outdoor coverage gaps will be resolved by the end of the network overhaul.”

“We are here to invest and grow with Malawi. We will rebuild the network infrastructure and make it robust, more stable, with improved coverage, and quality speeds.” Versi further enlightened.

Meanwhile, during the modernization period, customers will be informed on the transition schedules which will happen particularly in the night to mitigate service interruptions.

This major multi billion kwacha upgrade exercise reaffirms Airtel Malawi’s commitment to Malawi market and to maintain market leadership in the provision of competitive, modern, reliable, and accessible mobile phone technologies across the country through its vast countrywide network infrastructure.mbc