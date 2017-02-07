Mussa sits in for Dr. Chaponda in parliament

Minister of Labour, Youth and Manpower Development, Henry Mussa took over the responding of questions meant for Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda.

Dr. Chaponda, was not in the House. The minister who is also Mulanje South West MP (Democratic Progressive Party-DPP) was attending a funeral of a relative.

He has however confirmed that he will meet the MPs on Wednesday in the joint parliamentary inquiry committee on maizegate.

Mussa, who is the government chief whip in the House, managed to respond to the first question through a written response from the ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development but threw out all the supplementary questions, saying they were new questions all together which needed to be filed and put on Order Paper, the daily paper which details business of the day in the 193 strong House.

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya on Monday recognised Kondwani Nankhumwa as the care taker Leader of the House.

The House on Tuesday started with question time.