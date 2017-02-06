Madam Mutharika commended for encouraging women to venture into entrepreneurship

The Malawi First Lady Dr Gertrude Mutharika has been commended for encouraging Zokonda Amayi women to venture into small scale businesses to boost their economic well being in the country.

Chairperson for Zokonda Amayi – Karonga Chapter Mercy Mhango was speaking at Karonga boma during the Iron sheets and Cement distribution exercise to some members of the group. Members of Zokonda Amayi in Karonga contribute 4 thousand kwacha each and buy iron sheets as well as cement for its members on a monthly basis on top of interacting on MBC radio 1 Zokonda Amayi programme.

Mhango said the Malata program which her group has embarked on with the advice from the First Lady is quickly changing lives of women in the district and pledged that the members will continue for everyone to benefit from it.

“When we went for Zokonda Amayi Macheza at the State House, the First Lady advised us to venture into small scale businesses. And when we came back we thought while doing our various businesses we should also be making monthly contributions for the Malata program. Today we are here to hand over iron sheets and cement to two members of the group for the month of January,” explained Mhango.

The Chairperson said on top of doing small scale businesses members also share knowledge on how to manage their families.

“We also teach each other about family issues, HIV and home craft activities to develop our families. For example we went to Chitipa for an exchange programme. However, we lack resources for capital investments to our businesses,” Mhango said.

She added that her group would have loved if the First Lady Madam Dr Gertrude Mutharika visited them to appreciate the many activities the group is doing including assisting the less privileged like the Elderly.

During the ceremony for the month of January, the program saw Rhoda Mtonga getting fifteen iron sheets while Mariah Sichali went away with seven bags of cement. And towards the end members shared individual gifts to each other to show love amongst themselves.mbc