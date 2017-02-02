Miss Heritage auditions 2017 to begin end February

Registration for Miss Heritage 2017 has started and auditions are expected to start at the end of this month.

According to a statement, this year Miss Heritage Malawi enters the third successive season following its introduction in the country in 2015, won by model Alinafe Chalunda.

“We have three phases and Lilongwe will be the first city to run the auditions on 25th and 26th February, seconded by Blantyre on 4th and 5th March, then Mzuzu on 11th and 12th March,” confirmed Kimpho Loka, Miss Heritage Malawi public relations manager.

Venues are yet to be announced.

“We have two days of auditions in each city because we want to give more girls an opportunity to compete this year,” he added. “We have opened the registrations and are looking at 18-29 years of age as the only prerequisite.”

Last year, the beauty contest was held on 4th November at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), and was won by a Malawi Assemblies of God University student Tionge Munthali but later she was dethroned due to failure to operate under the organisation’s code of conduct. Madalo Mkuwu, who was the first princess, took over the crown.

Miss Heritage was founded on the basis to incorporate all nations, having young unmarried beautiful women from the ages of 17 to 28 from different backgrounds to be involved in the process of initiating positive sustainable development to the world through the use of beauty pageantry to promote world heritage and tourism.mbc