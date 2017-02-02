Malawi College of Health Sciences LL Students to resume classes Monday

Students who are proceeding their education at can now smile as they will resume their studies at the college on Monday, two months after the colleges was closed.

According to a statement released by the college, the students are supposed to report at the institution on Monday 6 February.

“Management of Malawi College of Health Sciences wishes to inform all students proceeding to third year at Lilongwe Campus to report for their respective classes on 6th February 2017 at Lilongwe Campus.

“Students who have not had their second year final examination results should contact the College to get the results,” reads the statement.

However the college has told other students who are in lower levels not to report for classes.

“Please note that only those proceeding to third year at Lilongwe Campus are the ones being invited now. Another date will be announced for students in other years of study in all our campuses,” the statement says.

Reacting to the development, one of the proceeding students at the college hailed the decision made by the college.

Malawi College of Health Sciences Lilongwe campus was closed in November last year following a strike by staff members which was aimed at asking government to hike their salaries.